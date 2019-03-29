The United States' national security adviser on Friday blasted Russia's deployment of military personnel and equipment to Venezuela, calling it a provocative move.
John Bolton made his remarks in a statement posted on the White House's Web site.
John Bolton, the United States' national security adviser. EPA-EFE/File
