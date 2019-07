US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a press conference at the Presidential House in San Salvador, El Salvador, July 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

The crude oil tanker Front Altair on fire in the Gulf of Oman, June 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/STRINGER

The United States has imposed sanctions on a Chinese state-owned company for allegedly violating the restrictions imposed on the purchase of Iranian oil, the US Secretary of State said in a speech in Florida on Monday.

Mike Pompeo said in Orlando that as part of a "maximum pressure campaign," the US was imposing sanctions against the Chinese company Zhuhai Zhenrong and its chief executive, Youmin Li, accusing them of violating US law by accepting crude oil from Iran.