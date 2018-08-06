Photo provided by the Iranian President's Office showing Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during a television interview in Tehran on Aug. 6, 2018, in which he responded to US President Donald Trump's reimposition on the Iranian regime. EFE-EPA/Iranian President's Office/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

The US government announced Monday that at midnight it will reimpose a series of sanctions on Iran that it had lifted after the 2015 nuclear pact with the aim of "changing the behavior" of the ayatollahs and forcing them to negotiate a new "broader" accord.

The resumption of the sanctions seeks to economically isolate the Iranian government, forcing foreign companies to stop doing business with Tehran, although at the same time this threatens to deepen the rift between Washington and the European Union, given that the sanctions will affect a number of European firms.