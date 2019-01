The US Department of State (DOS) shows US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (3-L) meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry (2-R) in Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/US DEPARTMENT OF STATE HANDOUT

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during his visit at the American University in Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

The United States' secretary of state said Thursday, during his visit to the Egyptian capital, that his country has learned from the mistakes it committed in the Middle East and vowed to continue fighting terror organizations.

Mike Pompeo spoke at the American University in Cairo as part of a whirlwind tour of the most populous Arab country, which comes after US President Donald Trump announced last month a pullout of US troops from Syria.