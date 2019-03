South Korean soldiers and K-55 self-propelled howitzers participate in the South Korea and US military forces Key-Resolve/Foal Eagle annual joint military exercises at a drill field near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Paju, Gyeunggi Province, South Korea, Mar. 10, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean protesters shout slogans as they hold a banner and placards reading 'Stop War Ecercises' during a rally against South Korea and US military forces joint 'Key-Resolve / Foal Eagle' exercises, near the US embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea and the United States Sunday announced new, scaled-down joint military maneuvers to replace their usual large-scale annual exercises, which were canceled after a failed summit between Washington and Pyongyang earlier this week.

The new maneuvers, called "Dong Maeng, which means alliance in English, will replace the joint spring exercises Key Resolve and Foal Eagle and will begin on Mar. 04, according to a Yonhap report.