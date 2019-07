A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows US President Donald J. Trump (L) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) standing on the North Korean side in the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, which separates the two Koreas, June 30, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea on Tuesday warned the United States that its upcoming joint military exercises with South Korea would be a "violation" of the bilateral commitments and would affect nuclear talks.

In a statement released by the North Korean foreign affairs ministry, the regime criticized the August military exercises at a time when Washington and Pyongyang are considering resumption of denuclearization talks, the Korean Central News Agency reported.