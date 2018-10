US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a press conference at the State Department in Washington on Oct. 23, 2018. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo (r) reviews US troops before meeting with US Defense Secretary James Mattis (not shown) at the Pentagon on Oct. 31, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Jim Lo Scalzo

South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo (l) is welcomed to the Pentagon by US Defense Secretary James Mattis (r) on Oct. 31, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Jim Lo Scalzo

The US Defense Department on Wednesday promised South Korea that it would maintain bilateral military cooperation, adding that it will also continue with the program of joint military maneuvers to confront "the security challenges" in the region.

The defense departments of both countries confirmed that the alliance between Washington and Seoul will continue, according to the text of the agreement reached between the two parties and released by the Pentagon.