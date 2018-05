US Secretary of State John Sullivan listens during a press conference after the meeting with Latvian Minister of Foreign Affairs Edgars Rinkevics in Riga, Latvia, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Valda Kalnina

South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun speaks during a United Nations Security Council meeting about the international response to North Korea's nuclear weapons program at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, Dec. 15, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

(FILE/COMPOSITE) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) talks during a summit at the Peace House on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea, April 27, 2018, and US President Donald Trump (R) speaks on the South Lawn of the White House before departing by Marine One in Washington, DC, USA, May 4, 2018 (reissued 15 May 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Officials from Washington and Seoul on Sunday agreed in Buenos Aires that the upcoming meeting between the leaders of the US and North Korea will be "an historic opportunity."

The United States' Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan and South Korea's Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Hyun met in the Argentine capital where the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting will be held on Monday.