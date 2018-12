US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) meets with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (R), at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/AHN YOUNG-JOON / POOL

The South Korean foreign minister and her United States counterpart will hold talks in Washington on Thursday to discuss North Korea's denuclearization among other issues, the South Korean foreign ministry said.

The talks between Kang Kyung-wha and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will take place before midday (Washington time), foreign ministry spokesperson Noh Kyu-duk told reporters in Seoul.