South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (R) and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) hold a meeting at the Singapore EXPO convention center in Singapore, Aug. 4, 2018, during the 19th ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers' Meeting. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The South Korean foreign minister on Tuesday briefed her American counterpart on preparations for the upcoming inter-Korean summit scheduled for September in Pyongyang.

Kang Kyung-wha spoke to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by telephone to discuss the agreement reached on Monday between North and South Korea to hold what will be the third meeting between the countries' leaders Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un, the South Korean foreign ministry said in a statement.