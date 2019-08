Vice President Mike Pence announces the formal beginning of operations for the US Space Command at the 6th National Space Council meeting at the National Air and Space Museum, Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, on Aug. 20, 2019. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

The United States on Aug. 29 will launch its previously announced Space Command, which will initially have just 87 people assigned to it, to carry out the Donald Trump administration's plan to open up a "new era" in the country's defense.

Vice President Mike Pence and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford, made the announcement on Tuesday at the sixth meeting of the National Space Council.