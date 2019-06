US Special Representative to North Korea Stephen Biegun (L) and South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon (R) shake hands prior to their meeting at the Ministry of Unification in Seoul, South Korea, June 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN/POOL / POOL

US Special Representative to North Korea Stephen Biegun (L) and South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon (R) speak during a meeting at the Ministry of Unification in Seoul, South Korea, June 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN/POOL / POOL

The United States Special Representative for North Korea Friday began a round of meetings in Seoul to prepare for the US president's two-day visit to South Korea, a visit that could help move the stagnated denuclearization dialog.

Stephen Biegun began Friday with a meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Lee Do-hoon, to prepare for the summit Donald Trump will hold with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Sunday.