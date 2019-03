Secretary of State Mike Pompeo participates in the International Women of Courage Awards at the State Department in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/SHAWN THEW

The United States stands with India in its fight against terror, the US Secretary of State said on Monday, amid high tensions between India and Pakistan after a bombing by a Pakistan-based militant group had killed 42 troopers in Indian Kashmir last month.

As diplomatic strain between the two South Asian nuclear powers continued unabated, Pompeo met visiting Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale in Washington.