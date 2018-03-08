Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (C) gestures to reporters as he arrives for a press conference on the sidelines of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, Mar. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (C) gestures to reporters as he concludes a press conference on the sidelines of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, Mar. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (C) looks on during a press conference on the sidelines of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, Mar. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (2-L) attends a press conference on the sidelines of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, Mar. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a press conference on the sidelines of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, Mar. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Thursday indirectly accused the United States of stirring up trouble in the waters of the South China Sea with their repeated military incursions.

Such destabilization attempts, however, will not succeed, he added.