A rainbow appears near the US Capitol as the first polls close in the 2018 midterm general election in Washington, DC, USA, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Supporters of Democratic House candidate from Kansas Sharice Davids cheer and cry after learning she won her race at her election night watch party at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Olathe, Kansas, USA, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

US stock futures jumped while the dollar fell Wednesday following the midterm elections, with investors bracing for a power divide that could temper major shifts in American policy, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.

As Democrats took hold of a majority in the House of Representatives and Republicans retained control of the Senate--the outcome many analysts and investors expected--S&P 500 futures rose 0.8% in early Wednesday trading and the Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 1.2% after a muted reaction in Asia.