US stock futures jumped while the dollar fell Wednesday following the midterm elections, with investors bracing for a power divide that could temper major shifts in American policy, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.
As Democrats took hold of a majority in the House of Representatives and Republicans retained control of the Senate--the outcome many analysts and investors expected--S&P 500 futures rose 0.8% in early Wednesday trading and the Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 1.2% after a muted reaction in Asia.