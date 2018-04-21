Students walked out from more than 2,500 schools across the United States on Friday to demand stricter gun control measures on the day of the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting.

The student protests were organized not only to honor the 13 Columbine victims and those killed in other school massacres since 1999, but also to encourage young people to register to vote in November's US midterm elections and attempt to pressure lawmakers to commit to enacting gun control legislation.