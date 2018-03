A lone student marches in support of the NRA holding a Trump flag as other students from Redondo Union High School students walk out of class and assemble outside their school for the National School Walkout, a nation-wide protest against gun violence, in Redondo Beach, CA, USA, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREW GOMBERT

Young people participate in the national school walkout over gun violence at a rally on Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House in Washington, DC, USA, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Students during the national school walkout outside the Brooklyn Borough Hall to protest gun violence and to call on Congress to enact gun control measures in Brooklyn, New York, USA, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A group of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School'Äôs students pray in front of a little memorial during the national school walkout outside the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, USA, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Students participate in the national school walkout protesting gun violence and calls for change in existing gun laws at Round Lake High School in Round Lake, Illinois, USA, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Young people rally on the West Front of the US Capitol to participate in the national school walkout over gun violence, in Washington, DC, USA, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Students walked out of their classrooms across the United States on Wednesday to pay tribute to the victims of a Feb. 14 school massacre in South Florida and demand greater gun control.

The students from more than 3,000 schools nationwide gathered at a designated place on campus or marched in the streets to demand concrete steps to restrict people's access to firearms.