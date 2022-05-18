Steve Wynn, Chairman and CEO of 'Wynn Macau', is seen at the gaming firm's annual general meeting in Macau, China, 17 May 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

The United States Department of Justice sued casino tycoon and Republican fundraiser Steve Wynn on Tuesday to compel him to register as a Chinese agent.

The complaint alleges that Wynn in 2017 lobbied then-president Donald Trump and other members of his administration "to convey [China's] request to cancel the visa or otherwise remove from the United States a Chinese businessperson who left China in 2014, was later charged with corruption by the PRC and sought political asylum in the United States."