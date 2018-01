Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks at a press conference after the extraordinary summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Turkey, on Dec 13, 2017. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

The Palestinian president on Monday condemned the Israeli Likud party's decision to annex Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Mahmoud Abbas said in a statement published by the official news agency Wafa that Washington was complicit by refusing to condemn the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.