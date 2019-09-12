The administration of President Donald Trump can deny asylum to Central Americans who cross through to the United States, the Supreme Court said Wednesday, giving new life to White House efforts to deter a flood of immigrants seeking refuge at the southern border, according to EFE/Dow Jones.

The court's action, which came in a brief written order, effectively set interim rules that allow the administration to enforce its asylum restrictions while legal challenges to the policy continue, a process that could last many months. EFE-EPA