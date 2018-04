People ascend the steps of the US Supreme Court building in Washington DC on April 17, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Jim Lo Scalzo

The US Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that part of the law facilitating deportations of foreigners convicted of crimes is too "vague" to be enforced, thus limiting the federal government's ability to deport immigrants with criminal records.

The justices were split with just five of them - including all four liberal justices - voting in favor of striking down part of the law.