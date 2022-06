Pro-choice activists protest outside the United States Supreme Court building on 23 June 2022, a day before a ruling that overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. With its 6-3 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on 24 June 2022, the conservative-majority high court eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion that had stood for nearly five decades and left it up to the states to decide what restrictions - if any - to impose on that medical procedure. EFE/Michael Reynolds

The United States Supreme Court on Friday overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion that had stood for nearly five decades and leaving it up to the states to decide what restrictions - if any - to impose on that medical procedure.

The 6-3 ruling by the conservative-majority high court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization upheld a Mississippi law that banned abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.