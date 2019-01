Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks with reporters at the US Capitol, on Jan. 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Jim Lo Scalzo

The US Supreme Court once again refused to intervene in any way in the dispute over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which currently protects some 690,000 young undocumented people known as Dreamers from deportation.

In a brief statement, the high court announced its decision not to review the case, thus rejecting a request to do so by the Department of Justice.