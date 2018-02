Korean-Americans march with Dreamers and hundreds of demonstrators calling for DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) protection and protesting against US President Donald Trump in a national day of action in Los Angeles, California, USA, Feb. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MIKE NELSON

The US Supreme Court said Monday it would not hear a case on the DACA program, which protects about 690,000 young people brought into the country illegally by their parents from deportation.

In a brief order, the high court announced its decision not to try the case and so rejected the request of the US Justice Department and thwarted President Donald Trump's wish to have the future of DACA decided by March 5.