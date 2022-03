A view of the detention center at the US Navy base in Guantanamo, Cuba. EFE/Jairo A. Mejia/File

The United States Supreme Court ruled Thursday against an attempt by a Guantanamo Bay detainee who was tortured by the CIA to compel testimony from two government contractors about the abuse he suffered.

Abu Zubaydah was captured in Pakistan in March 2002 and remains in US custody two decades later, despite his having never been charged with any crime.