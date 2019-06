The US Supreme Court said Friday that it will consider in its next term President Donald Trump's decision to shut down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protects roughly 700,000 undocumented young people from deportation.

The court's next term begins in October, making it likely that the nine justices will hand down their ruling in the heat of the 2020 presidential campaign, when Trump will be running for re-election.