Photo provided by the New York Governor's Office showing Gov. Andrew Cuomo on April 8, 2020, at his daily coronavirus press conference in the state capital of Albany. EFE-EPA/Mike Groll/New York state government/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Paramedics transport a patient to the emergency room at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, in Brooklyn, New York on 08 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Peter Foley

The US Navy Hospital Ship Comfort docked at Pier 90 in New York Harbor on April 8, 2020, is now being used for coronavirus Covid-19 patients. EFE/EPA/Peter Foley

Paramedics transport a patient from the Radisson Hotel in lower Manhattan in New York on 08 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Peter Foley

The United States on Wednesday surpassed 400,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 13,000 deaths, with the disease spreading ever more widely across the country, albeit with signs of stabilizing in what to date have been some of the main hotspots.

According to The Johns Hopkins University, as of Wednesday 402,923 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 13,007 deaths had been registered nationwide, with the latter toll currently rising at about 2,000 fatalities every 24 hours.