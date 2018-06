South Korean protesters hold a banner reading 'Stop War Exercises (UFG)' during a demonstration against South Korean and US military forces joint 'Ulchi Freedom Guardian (UFG)' exercises near the US embassy in Seoul, South Korea, 19 August 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean protesters shout slogans and hold banners reading 'Stop Ulchi Freedom Guardian (UFG) Exercises' during a demonstration held to show opposition to South Korean and US military forces joint 'Ulchi Freedom Guardian (UFG)' exercises, near the US embassy in Seoul, South Korea, 21 August 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean people shout slogans and hold placards during a protest near the US embassy in Seoul, South Korea, 15 June 2018. The Ulchi Freedom Guardian (UFG) exercises is an annual joint war exercise between the South Korean and US military forces. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The US Department of Defense announced Monday that it suspended all planning for the military maneuvers it had planned for August on the Korean peninsula, the Pentagon announced in a statement.

"Consistent with President Trump's commitment and in concert with our Republic of Korea ally, the US military has suspended all planning for this August's defensive war game Freedom Guardian," Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said.