efe-epaWashington DC

The Pentagon on Friday announced the indefinite suspension of select military exercises in South Korea, in compliance with the agreement reached in Singapore between the United States President and the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

"To support implementing the outcomes of the Singapore Summit and in coordination with senior South Korean officials, Defense Secretary James N. Mattis has indefinitely suspended select military exercises on the Korean Peninsula," chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said in a statement.