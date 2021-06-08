Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei speaks during a press conference after a meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris (not shown) in the National Palace of Culture, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 07 June 2021. EFE / Esteban Biba

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday held a series of meetings in Guatemala seeking solutions to irregular migration, which has been on the rise in recent months, in an effort to mitigate the "impact" that this illegal people flow has on the United States.

Harris said at a press conference in Guatemala City that the US government will implement several measures with the aim of reducing irregular migration from Guatemala, including creating a transnational entity that will fight against corruption and fostering investment by private US firms in the poorest areas of the Central American country.