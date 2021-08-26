The United States on Wednesday reiterated its aim to comply with the Aug. 31 date for the final withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan but it warned the Taliban that they must abide by their promises and thereafter must allow anyone who wants to leave the country to do so.

"Let me be crystal clear about this: There is no deadline on our work to help any remaining American citizens who decide they want to leave to do so along with the many Afghans who have stood by us over these many years and want to leave and have been unable to do so," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.