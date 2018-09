A Chinese sales woman waits for consumers behind a selection of handbags on display in a shopping mall in Beijing, China, Sep. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

The Chinese government said on Tuesday that the United States' decision to impose 10 percent tariffs - worth $200 billion - on imports from China showed a lack of sincerity and good faith on the part of Washington.

After the White House on Monday confirmed the tariffs - to be implemented from Sep. 24 - Beijing is reviewing its plans of sending a delegation to Washington, headed by Vice Premier Liu He, in order to negotiate an end to the trade war.