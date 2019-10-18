Parmesan cheese (Parmigiano-Reggiano) at the maturing warehouses of the Ferrarini agri-food group in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Apr. 22, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

The United States' tariffs on products from the European Union worth $7.5 billion took effect right after midnight on Friday.

The US Trade Representative’s office confirmed that the new duties were entering into force at 12:01 am.