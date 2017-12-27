Still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Maria, the Puerto Rican economy will suffer further damage from the tax overhaul approved last week by the US Congress, Gov. Ricardo Rossello said Wednesday.

"The tax reform was harmful for Puerto Rico. It's the worst thing to come out of all this and is a product of the fact that we don't have representation, that we don't have senators and that they didn't have to take Puerto Rico into account when they made the decisions," he said in an interview with EFE.