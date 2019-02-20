People participate in the anti-abortion March for Life rally at the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

An American high school student who found himself at the center of a scandal after a video of him apparently mocking a Native American man at a rally in Washington D.C. went viral has on Wednesday decided to sue the Washington Post newspaper for $250 million over defamation, his lawyers said.

Nicholas Sandmann, a 16-year-old student at the conservative boys-only Covington Roman Catholic High School in Kentucky, shot to fame on Jan. 18 when footage emerged online showing him wearing a red "Make America Great Again" cap, a pro-Donald Trump accessory, and allegedly taunting Omaha tribe elder Nathan Phillips, 64, who, dressed in traditional garb, played a drum and sang in his native language.