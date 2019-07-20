File photo of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, whose State Department told China on Saturday to stop hampering oil and gas production in the waters of the South China Sea (SCS), and warned that such provocations threaten regional security. EFE-EPA/Shawn Thew

The United States told China on Saturday to stop hampering oil and gas production in the waters of the South China Sea (SCS), and warned that such provocations threaten regional security.

US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement that the US was concerned about China's attempts to block other nations' activities in the SCS, with particular reference to Vietnamese gas and oil exploration and production, and added that "China should cease its bullying behavior and refrain from engaging in this type of provocative and destabilizing activity."