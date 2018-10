US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Oct. 3, 2018, in a State Department press conference announces the termination of the 1955 Treaty of Amity with Iran that regulates consular and economic ties between the two countries. EFE-EPA/ Michael Reynolds

The US government on Wednesday announced that it will terminate the Treaty of Amity signed with Iran in 1955 amid the climate of tension that has prevailed between the two countries since President Donald Trump took office.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced at a Wednesday press conference the termination of the treaty, which has been used by the Iranian government to argue that the Trump administration has committed assorted violations of the bilateral document.