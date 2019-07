US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo participates in the GES business forum on June 3, 2019, in The Hague, Netherlands. EPA-EFE FILE/Lex Van Lieshout

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo threatened on Sunday to impose additional sanctions on Iran for exceeding the enriched uranium reserve limit set in the 2015 nuclear deal.

"Iran's latest expansion of its nuclear program will lead to further isolation and sanctions. Nations should restore the longstanding standard of no enrichment for Iran's nuclear program. Iran's regime, armed with nuclear weapons, would pose an even greater danger to the world," Pompeo said in a message posted on Twitter.