US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a press conference at the Government Palace in Lima, Peru, on April 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that the US government would invoke for the first time a measure that allows lawsuits against foreign companies operating on properties seized from Americans following the 1959 revolution in Cuba.

"For 22+ years, Title III of the LIBERTAD Act was suspended in the hope the Cuban regime would transition to democracy. But the Trump Administration recognizes reality-dictators see appeasement as weakness. President Obama's attempt to moderate the regime didn't work," Pompeo said.