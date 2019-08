US President Donald Trump (C-L, first row) greets Chinese President Xi Jinping (C-R) on June 28, 2019, during the group photo of leaders attending the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. EPA-EFE FILE/Lukas Coch

The US government said Tuesday it would hold off on imposing 10 percent tariffs on certain products imported from China until December.

"It was determined that the tariff should be delayed to December 15 for certain articles," the United States Trade Representative (USTR) said in a statement.