A view of a US border control patrol from the Mexican border in Tijuana, Mexico, 05 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Alejandro Zepeda

General view of the wall that delimits the border between the United States and Mexico in a section of the community of Santa Teresa, State of Chihuahua, Mexico, 09 April 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Bringas

A United States Border Patrol agent vehicles sits next to a border fence near the Rio Grande River near McAllen, Texas, USA, 13 March 2018. The nearly two thousand mile United States Mexico border is the most frequently crossed international border in the world. EPA-EFE/FILE/LARRY W. SMITH

The United States will deploy some 1,600 National Guard soldiers to its border with Mexico in compliance with the executive order of the US president to curb irregular immigration in the region, three border region state governors announced Monday.

The National Guard is a reserve corps of the United States Armed Forces which remains under the control of the states, so its deployment depends on the governors of each state.