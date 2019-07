US authorities arrest Central American migrants after crossing the Bravo river in Ciudad Juarez at the border between Mexico and USA, April 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/David Peinado

A US soldier stands guard near a location where the Army places steel wire fences, along the Santa Fe Bridge and the Rio Bravo bed, in Ciudad Juarez, in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico, April 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/David Peinado

US military soldiers install barbed wire on the border with Mexico as seen from Colonia Libertad in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JOEBETH TERRIQUEZ

The United States has authorized the deployment of 2,100 additional troops on its southern border per the White House's strategy of curbing illegal immigration, the Pentagon told EFE on Wednesday.

Acting Defense Secretary Richard Spencer authorized the additional deployment of 1,100 active-duty troops and 1,000 Texas National Guard troops to the border with Mexico.