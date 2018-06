Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela said Friday that Washington approved the extradition of his predecessor, Ricardo Martinelli, who has been in custody in the United States since June 2017.

"I can confirm that the foreign ministry, through our embassy in Washington, has received a letter from the State Department on the approval of the extradition of former President Martinelli to the Republic of Panama based on a request from the Supreme Court of Justice," Varela said.