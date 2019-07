Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio responds to a question during an interview with EFE at UN headquarters in New York on Friday, July 19. EFE-EPA/Alvaro Celorio

Peruvian prosecutor Rafael Vela Barba speaks to the media outside a US federal court in San Francisco on Friday, July 19, after a judge denied bail to Peru's ex-President Alejandro Toledo, who is wanted in his homeland on corruption charges. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Eliane Karp (C), wife of former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo, arrives at the federal courthouse in San Francisco on Friday, July 19, for her husband's bail hearing. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

A US federal judge ruled Friday that Peruvian former President Alejandro Toledo must remain bars pending his possible extradition to Peru to face corruption charges.

Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson accepted prosecutors' argument that Toledo, 73, represents a flight risk, given that he was in possession of $40,000 in cash at the time of his arrest.