Workers walk among containers of goods at the Chinese port of Qingdao. EFE/File

The United States will impose a new round of tariffs amounting to an additional 25 percent surcharge on some $16 billion in goods produced in China starting on Aug. 23, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced on Tuesday.

This second round of additional sanctions comes after the tariffs imposed on July 6 on about $34 billion in Chinese imports.