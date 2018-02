Attendees to the 45th annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) say the Pledge of Allegiance before the start of the second day of the conference at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, USA, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The president of the United States will announce a new, large package of economic sanctions Friday on North Korea.

The new measures will target 56 vessels, shipping companies and trade business businesses that help the isolated communist nation evade sanctions current in place and fund its nuclear program.