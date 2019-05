US Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan (C) is accompanied by Indonesian Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu (L) as he inspects a honour guard during his visit in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

The United States will increase collaboration with Indonesia in areas of terrorism and maritime security, Washington's acting secretary of defense announced Thursday during an official visit to Jakarta.

In a joint press conference with Indonesian Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu, Patrick Shanahan said the decision will reinforce joint military drills, increase intelligence sharing, help carry out educational activities and increase cooperation between their armies.