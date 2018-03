US Army marines stand guard at the US Embassy, in Havana, Cuba, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Alejandro Ernesto

The United States said Friday it would continue to maintain a minimum level of staff at its embassy in Cuba due to alleged health attacks affecting diplomatic personnel.

The State Department said in a statement that a September 2017 order requiring the departure of non-emergency US government employees would expire on Sunday and that a "new permanent staffing plan" would take effect on Monday.