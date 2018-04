US Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the proposed budget estimates and justification for fiscal year 2019 for the Justice Department, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions Wednesday revoked an earlier decision to suspend a program that provides legal advice to undocumented immigrants.

Sessions told a Senate bipartisan subcommittee, that had pledged to continue to fund the program, that despite his concerns over the program, he has decided to retain it while a review is underway.