The motorcade of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un leaves Sentosa Island in Singapore after talks with US President Donald J. Trump at the Capella Hotel, in Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

People wave and take photos as the car carrying US President Donald J. Trump leaves Sentosa Island after a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

US President Donald J. Trump speaks to reporters during a press conference after his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The president of the United States said in Singapore on Tuesday that economic sanctions on North Korea would remain in place until the regime carried out its commitment to denuclearize.

"The sanctions will come off when we are sure the nukes are no longer a factor," Donald Trump said in a press conference after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, where Pyongyang had reaffirmed its commitment to denuclearization.